AUBURN, Maine — Albert Flick, the man convicted last month of stabbing to death a 48-year-old mother in front of her own kids, was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

The 77-year-old showed no emotion in court.

The sentencing process began at about 10 a.m. in Androscoggin County Superior Court. Prosecutors told Judge MaryGay Kennedy that Flick intended to kill Kimberly Dobbie and that he deserved a life sentence. Dobbie was killed in Lewiston as her twin boys watched.

Prosecutors said Flick was obsessed with Dobbie and would follow her and her 11-year-old boys around Lewiston. They added Flick was angry at Dobbie for rebuffing his advances.

Both the attack and Flick's purchase of two knives at Walmart were caught on surveillance footage.

"He is a monster, I hope you rot in hell," Lori Moreau, Dobbie’s good friend, said to Flick in court.

Before the Friday sentencing, a victim advocate read a letter from Dobbie's mother, who is raising Dobbie's twin boys.

"It's too early to know the long term effects that seeing their mother's death will have on their impressionable lives," wrote Dobbie's mother in the letter. She is in the process of adopting the boys, Cole and Dylan. Dobbie's brother quit his job and sold his home in Maryland to move to Massachusetts and help raise the twins.

It took the jury just 45 minutes to reach a guilty verdict on July 17.

In 1979, Flick was sentenced to 21 years in prison for stabbing his estranged wife, Sandra Flick, at their Westbrook home. In 2010, he was sentenced for assaulting another woman.

It is not known at this time whether Flick will appeal his sentence.