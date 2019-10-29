LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston say they arrested five men during an undercover investigation targeting people who solicit prostitutes and sex trafficking.

The group of men was arrested Monday, October 28, by the Lewiston Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Team, in a combined effort with the Criminal Investigation Division, and Community Resource Officers.

The men arrested are:

Haji Haji, 60, of Lewiston

Craig Melanson, 60, of Lewiston

West Saidi, 34, of Lewiston

Laurier Ducharme, 59, of Auburn

Rickey Joler, 62, of Augusta

The men each face a misdemeanor charge of engaging a prostitute.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Lewiston Police Department to target sex-related offenses and sex trafficking.