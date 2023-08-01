Five charged after 'extensive' damage done near Houlton athletic field

Police said the surrounding fields near the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians athletic field were damaged by ATVs and a vehicle.

HOULTON, Maine — Five men have been charged after extensive damage was done to the area surrounding the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians athletic field Sunday.

Houlton police officers responded to the athletic field for a report of a vehicle actively doing damage to the field, the Houlton Police Department said in a news release. The suspect vehicle was reportedly stopped by police while traveling in the opposite direction on Foxcroft Road.

Police also responded to the athletic field where officers learned several ATVs reportedly caused "extensive" damage to the surrounding fields along with the suspect vehicle.

The athletic field was not damaged due to fencing around the area, police said.

After police spoke with witnesses and viewed video of the incident, five people were identified and charged, including:

Elijah Neureuther, 18, of Houlton, charged with criminal mischief (Class D)

Logan Shaw, 19, of Littleton, charged with criminal mischief (Class D)

Colby Malone, 20, of Littleton, charged with criminal mischief (Class D)

Zachary Anderson, 20, of Presque Isle, charged with criminal mischief (Class D)

Nicholas Craig, 21, of Houlton, charged with driving to endanger and violating conditions of release