AUBURN, Maine — Five people were been arrested after police found drugs and nearly $1,700 at an apartment in Lewiston Thursday evening.

Auburn and Lewiston police and MDEA agents seized eight grams of heroin, 40 grams of crack cocaine, and $1,690 after serving a search warrant at an apartment on 61 River St. on Feb. 28.

Officials obtained the warrant after a long investigation into suspected drug activity coming from the apartment, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Five people were arrested and charged with various crimes, some of which included unlawful possession and trafficking of drugs; refusing to submit to arrest; and outstanding warrants.

The Auburn Police Department named the offenders as Justin Wing, 23, of Auburn; Antwan Gildersleeve, 34, of Lewiston; Scott Gagne, 46 of Poland; Shauna Mercier, 32, of Turner; and transient Khristanna Williams, 23.