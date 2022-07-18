Five arrested after fentanyl seized in Penobscot, police say

Police said they determined the fentanyl was coming from a source in Massachusetts.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Five people were arrested after police say they seized fentanyl in Penobscot last week.

A news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said one kilogram of fentanyl (with a suspected street value of over $100,000) was taken by police.

The release stated over the last few months, the Bucksport Police Department was investigating a group of people suspected of distributing fentanyl. Last week, police executed a search warrant at a camp on Toddy Pond along Gus Moore Road in Penobscot.

At the camp, police said they found approximately 1.5 pounds of fentanyl and over $30,000 in suspected drug proceeds, along with other evidence of drug trafficking. Three people from Bucksport were arrested after the search on Wednesday.

After further investigation, police discovered the drugs were coming from a source in Massachusetts, the release stated.

On Friday, authorities stopped a vehicle from Massachusetts along Interstate 95 in Hampden. The release stated that the vehicle was traveling to the group in Bucksport.

A search of the vehicle resulted in an additional half pound of fentanyl being seized, according to police.

In total, five people were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs:

Christopher Warford, 34, of Bucksport.

Jamie Ward, 37, of Bucksport.

Jessica Adam, 35, of Verona Island.

Braile Hernandez Perez, 25, of Methuen, Massachusetts.

Maykel Antonio Arias Aybar, 28, of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Police asked anyone with information on this case to call the Maine Drug Enforcement office at 1-800-452-6457.