YORK, Maine — Police in York are asking the public for assistance in identifying a burglar who broke in to a Route 1 seafood market Friday morning.

Fishermen's Dock, located at 674 U.S. Rte. 1, was burglarized around 5:30 a.m., police said, by an unknown person wearing clothing to conceal themselves.

Video surveillance footage shows the burglar wrench open a cash register behind the market's bar and seemingly leave with something.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Police Department Patrol Officer Scott Randall at 207-363-4444.

