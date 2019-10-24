RUMFORD, Maine — A fifth person was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a crack cocaine and heroin ring based in Rumford.

Early Wednesday morning, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a 327 Pine St. apartment and allegedly found three New York men, as well as 70 grams of crack cocaine (cocaine base), 40 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, $2,800 in suspected drug proceeds, scales and other items related to drug distribution, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One of the men, Marquis Yohanis, 19, of Bronx, N.Y., allegedly gave a false identity but Maine State Police troopers, using a portable fingerprint scanner, confirmed his identity and discovered he was wanted out of New York on homicide and robbery charges.

Also in the apartment were Abdul-Malik Mardah, 23, and Arimay Figueroa, 18, both of Bronx, N.Y.

RELATED: Four charged with selling crack in Rumford, including N.Y. man wanted for homicide, armed robbery

The three New York men, along with Yohanis, were charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris.

Dones was charged with Class B felony trafficking in scheduled drugs, as well as violation of conditions of release. At the time of his arrest, he was on bail from a Franklin County case involving an alleged domestic assault, McCausland said.

Yohanis is being held without bail on the homicide and robbery warrants, McCausland said.

Dones is being held without bail at the Franklin County Jail in Farmington pending transfer to the Oxford County Jail.

Mardah and Figueroa are being held on $100,000 cash bail, and Russell on $800 cash bail.

All five will appear in district court in South Paris on Friday.

RELATED: 65 grams of heroin, various pills and cash seized in Pittsfield drug bust

RELATED: Four arrested after traffic stop in Scarborough leads to discovery of drugs