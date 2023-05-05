x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

$24K of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Richmond, deputies say

The seizure came after a traffic stop on Friday morning, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office

RICHMOND, Maine — A New Jersey man was charged and arrested after cocaine and fentanyl were found during a traffic stop, deputies say. 

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that Omaree D. Williams, 22, of Ocean Park, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. 

On Friday at 1:15 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2008 Hyundai Elantra for a traffic violation on Main Street in Richmond. During the stop, the deputy learned there may be drugs in the vehicle. After searching one of the passengers, authorities found drugs "on his person," the release stated. 

The search yielded 92 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine, and more than $14,000 in cash. All were seized. 

Deputies said the estimated value of the seized drugs was $24,000. 

The suspect was booked into Two Bridges Regional Jail, and bail was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 18. 

Deputies added two other people in the vehicle with Williams weren't charged with any crime. 

The case remains under investigation. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate

Before You Leave, Check This Out