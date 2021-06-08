Federal prosecutors extend plea deadline for Maine man charged in US Capitol riots

Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon pleaded not guilty to charges including assaulting officers

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Federal prosecutors have offered a plea deal to a Maine man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The deal was discussed during a hearing Tuesday before Senior Judge Reggie B. Walton in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Kyle Fitzsimons is charged on 10 counts including two counts of civil disorder, two counts of assaulting/resisting/impeding officers or employees.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

Federal prosecutors say Capitol Building surveillance video and body cam video worn by the Metropolitan Police Department show Fitzsimons participating in the riots.

Fitzsimons "was observed pushing and grabbing officers who were holding a police line in an arched entranceway on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building," according to an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors say Fitzsimons, wearing a dark blue sweater and white coat and carrying a fur pelt, then moved to the front of the group of rioters and grabbed at officers.

On Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Regan told Walton that he had emailed Fitzsimons' defense attorney, Natasha Taylor-Smith, a plea offer with a deadline of June 18, 2021, but that deadline has since been extended.

Fitzsimons called into the hearing, according to a transcript.

He remains held without bail.