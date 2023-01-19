Westbrook man convicted of child sexual exploitation

Rayevon Deschambault, 27, faces a minimum 15-year sentence and a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to a news release.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man was convicted Thursday on two counts of sexually exploiting a child after a two-day trial in Portland.

In August 2019, Rayevon Deschambault, 27, engaged in sexually explicit conduct by using a 14-year-old "with the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the content," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, stated.

That same month, investigators reportedly seized Deschambault's cell phone and discovered the sexually explicit videos he had produced, the release stated.

Deschambault faces a minimum 15-year sentence and a maximum of 30 years in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced after a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office is completed.

"The FBI and the Portland Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency," according to the release.