Judge releases audio, video evidence in trial of Maine man charged with Jan. 6 riots

Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon is charged with 10 felonies in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A federal judge this week released video and audio footage evidence in the case of a Maine man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Kyle Fitzsimons was charged with 10 felony counts, including entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer, and certain acts during a civil disorder.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Fitzsimons was seen wearing a white butcher's apron and pushing and grabbing police officers who were holding a police line in an arched entranceway on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras granted the press access to video and audio footage of Fitzsimons' conduct during and after the riot that prosecutors used as evidence to argue Fitzsimons should not be released pending trial.

He has been in jail since his February arrest.

#BREAKING: #FBI special agents and officers assigned to our office in Maine have arrested without incident Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, ME for allegedly assaulting a federal officer and violent entry & disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol on 1/6/21. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 4, 2021

Among the evidence released is video from a body camera worn by Metropolitan police officers, surveillance video from the Capitol building, audio and video recordings of a Jan. 7 Lebanon Board of Selectman's meeting that Fitzsimons called into to describe his actions at the riot, audio of two recorded jail calls, and an audio recording of a voicemail message left at the office of Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine.

Video clips from under the Capitol building archway appear to show Fitzsimons, among a large crowd of other rioters, grabbing at officers right up against the archway. The officers being grabbed at were trying to keep rioters from entering the building.

Bodycam footage appears to show Fitzsimons struggling to gain access with other rioters as they're sprayed by officers.

The released voicemail left for U.S. Rep. Jared Golden states, "Mr. Jared Golden, or a staffer listening, I am a constituent of Maine. My name is Kyle Fitzsimons. I am asking for your courage, sir, courage to dispute what we all know is a garbage election. Will you have the courage to object on the 6th? Because I certainly have the courage to object to my entire life going forward if this is done to me. My name is Kyle Fitzsimons, and I'll be in D.C. on the 6th."

NEWS CENTER Maine contacted Golden on Thursday about the audio clip. His office said he had no comment.