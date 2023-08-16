FBI offering up to $10K reward for information in 15-year-long homicide investigation

Frank Williams, 37, died after being beaten and stabbed multiple times at the Fox Street soccer field in Portland's Kennedy Park neighborhood in 2008.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Southern Maine Gang Task Force and the Portland Police Department are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information in a 15-year-long Portland homicide investigation.

Frank Williams, 37, died after being beaten and stabbed multiple times at the Fox Street soccer field in Portland's Kennedy Park neighborhood in 2008, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Williams' death a homicide.

Williams was reportedly a father of two children at the time of his death.

A "large group of individuals were present" who may have knowledge of the incident, the release said. Investigators ask those with information related to the homicide to contact law enforcement.

"We would like to thank the FBI for supporting our investigation with the offer of this reward,” Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois said in the news release. “This might get my detectives the information that they need to identify those responsible and bring closure to the Williams family."

Those with any information related to the incident can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-405-0929 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.