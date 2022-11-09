FBI investigating 'Apache scalp' seized from Fairfield auction house

The item was seized from Poulin Antiques and Auction House as part of an investigation into the illegal trafficking of human remains.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI is working to determine if an item seized in a Fairfield auction house earlier this year is a Native American scalp.

According to court documents unsealed on May 11, the FBI executed a search warrant at Poulin Antiques & Auctions and seized an item listed on the company's website as an "Apache scalp."

The FBI sought a warrant after a tip alerted them to a listing on the company's website.

"The item, purported to be a Native American scalp, appears to be a leather-like substance with long strands of black hair follicles coming out of it," FBI Special Agent Timothy J. Theriault said in an affidavit. "Attached to the scalp is an old yellowed hand-written tag that reads: Mescallaro [sic] Apache, Scalp. Killed at Johnson's Run Texas Sent to Frank Owens by Lance Brewington Former Maysville Man Above Told Me By Lance B. At Joplin Mo. 1899 W.W. Gibson."

It was part of an investigation into the illegal trafficking of human remains, which is a violation of the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act.

Theriault said he confirmed with the store that the item was there and available for inspection, but two days later, it had been removed from the website.

Citing an ongoing legal case, Poulin's president and owner, Nick Poulin, declined to comment on the seizure when reached by phone Wednesday.

The Poulins website on Wednesday listed hundreds of firearms, as well as British military tanks, German party pins bearing swastikas, and confederate flags.

Also on the site are letters signed by Adolph Hitler, Joseph Goebbels, and Heinrich Himmler, and "wrought iron slave hobbles," 9-pound shackles with an estimated value of $400 to $600.

In a statement Wednesday, Joel Casey, Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine, said on Wednesday, "There is a process underway to determine whether the item is human, whether it is Native American, and whether, if Native American, the remains are that of a person who was a member of a particular tribe. If investigators determine that the remains are those of a Native American who was a member of a particular tribe, efforts will be taken to repatriate the remains back to the tribe for interment. All of these efforts will be taken in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and relevant tribal authorities and conducted in a culturally sensitive manner."

No charges have been filed, Casey said.