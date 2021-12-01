FBI investigating 'suspicious package' found Friday at Versant Power in Bangor

Last week, a 'suspicious package' was discovered at the Versant Power building in Bangor. Bangor PD has now handed the investigation over to the FBI.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired on Jan. 8.

On January 8, Bangor Police responded to a report of a "suspicious package" discovered at 21 Telcom Drive, the location of Versant Power.

According to police, the package was among the regular mail but was out of the ordinary from other parcel items.

Bangor Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team determined quickly the device was not explosive. Bangor Fire and the Orono Fire Haz-Mat team further inspected the package last Friday evening.

Orono Fire Chief Geoffrey Low said the investigation was turned back over to Bangor Police.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Bangor Police Department said the investigation has now been turned over to the FBI.

The FBI Boston Division did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.