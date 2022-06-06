FBI is warning businesses of a multi-state fraud scheme

Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

You MUST act now, or else.

If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.

Too good to be true

That’s because it’s not true. Sorry, your long-lost relative didn’t die, leaving you millions. That car you bought online for a third of its

Kelly Blue Book value

doesn’t really exist. The son of a billionaire diamond broker didn’t “swipe right” on you and fall instantly in love. That work-at-home job paying you hundreds of dollars an hour for stuffing envelopes isn’t real.