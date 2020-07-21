FBI, DEA, law enforcement investigate Farmington cannabis businesses in connection with ongoing federal investigation

Several agencies conducted court-authorized activity in several Maine locations Tuesday, including Narrow Gauge Distributors and Homegrown Connection in Farmington.

FARMINGTON, Maine — On Tuesday Maine State Police and several other agencies swarmed the area of two cannabis businesses in Farmington—Narrow Gauge Distributors and Homegrown Connection.

FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera says the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and law enforcement partners are conducting court-authorized activity in several locations in Maine, including Farmington, in connection to an ongoing federal investigation. They say there is no threat to the public. And no further updates are expected to be released today.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Katherine England told NEWS CENTER Maine information needed to be confirmed by U.S. Attorney Craig Wolf. Wolf, however, said he could not provide any information about an ongoing investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine is at the scene in Farmington and captured photos of several State Trooper cruisers at Narrow Gauge Distributors, located at 374 High Street.

On the scene, NEWS CENTER Maine witnessed DEA agents searching cars and gathering evidence.

Police cleared the area shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Narrow Gauge Distributors is a cannabis and CBD cultivation distribution company in Maine. According to the company's website, it's "the largest cannabis distribution company in Maine."

The facility in Farmington has a 60,000 square-foot cultivation facility as well as a lab that produces the "highest grade products in Maine."

Homegrown Connection is a hydroponics cannabis grow store located at 407 Wilton Road in Farmington.