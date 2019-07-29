TUCSON, Ariz. - Two men were arrested at Tucson International Airport Monday as they tried to travel overseas to fight for ISIS, according to the Department of Justice.

Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and Abdi Yemani Hussein were arrested on charges of conspiring to provide material support and resources to the foreign terrorist organization, the Department of Justice said.

According to the criminal complaint, the two had been in communication with an undercover FBI employee they believed was an ISIS supporter.

The complaint shows Mohamed and Hussein expressed a desire to travel overseas to fight on behalf of ISIS or, if they were unable to travel, conduct an attack within the U.S.

The two eventually bought airline tickets to travel to Egypt so they could travel on to Sinai and join ISIS, court documents show.

FBI agents arrested Mohomed and Hussein after they checked in for their flight at the Tucson International Airport.

Court documents show both Mohamed and Hussein came to the U.S. as refugees from Somalia. At the time of their arrest, Mohamed had obtained lawful permanent resident status while Hussein remained a refugee.