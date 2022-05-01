Father charged with assault of missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl, child still missing

Adam Montgomery of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested Tuesday on charges including second-degree assault of Harmony Montgomery.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a 7-year-old New Hampshire girl last seen two years ago was arrested Tuesday on charges including the 2019 assault of his still-missing daughter.

Adam Montgomery, 31, the father of Harmony Montgomery, was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire, on a warrant charging felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor interference with custody, and two charges of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, according to a release from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Police continue to search for the child, who has been missing since 2019.

Manchester police said Tuesday they received a report this week that the child hasn't been seen since October of 2019, during a Manchester police call for service at a Manchester home.

Two Massachusetts men have offered a $33,000 reward in the case.

Montgomery will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Wednesday by video in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

