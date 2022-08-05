Father ‘beyond devastated' after wife, sons found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire

The attorney general's office named the victims on Thursday as Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, four-year-old Benjamin and one-year-old Mason.

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities said Friday that no arrests have been made after a mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home earlier this week, NBC 10 News reports.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said they have been in contact with the children's father, and he's been "very cooperative and helpful in this investigation." He said the attorney general's victim witness advocate continues to work with him and his family.

"He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes," Ward said.

The victims were identified Thursday as Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, according to a joint press release from the attorney general, state police, and Northfield police.

