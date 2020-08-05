GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery's death was recorded by a neighbor, and that video released to the public by an attorney Tuesday.

The video sparked a nationwide call for action across social media and in the Southeast Georgia community.

Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23. A police report says Greg McMichael, age 64, believed Arbery burglarized a nearby home under construction.

According to a police report, McMichael and his son Travis, age 34, pursued Arbery. During a confrontation caught on video, Travis McMichael's gun can be heard firing three times. Arbery died at the scene.

The McMichaels were not arrested Feb. 23, and the case stalled for weeks. Because Greg McMichael has law enforcement connections, the case was passed from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, to the Ware County District Attorney to the Liberty County District Attorney, where it remained until two days ago.

On Tuesday May 5, a video of the shooting surfaced anonymously. It sparked street protests in Brunswick and national outrage -- including a Tweet from NBA star Lebron James.

The same day, Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden said he would have a Grand Jury review the case, and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to step in.

Then, on Thursday, 2 ½ months after the shooting, Travis and Greg McMichaels were arrested.

The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to the GBI.

The GBI said District Attorney Tom Durden formally requested the agency to investigate Arbery's death Tuesday. The Kingsland Office began its investigation Wednesday.

The agency said they plan to release more information during a press conference in Brunswick, Georgia at 9 a.m.

The GBI is also investigating allegations of threats against the Glynn County Police Department and individuals involved in the active investigation, the agency said. That was at the request of GCPD on April 29.

GCPD requested GBI investigate the public release of the video of Arbery's death May 5, according to a GBI release.

We reached out to the McMichaels attorney for comment earlier Thursday before the arrest was made, and he did not wish to offer comment.

These investigations are all active and ongoing, the GBI said. If anyone has information related to these cases, you're asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

