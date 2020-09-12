Fatal single-vehicle accident kills NH woman

Rachel Frost of Hampton, New Hampshire, has died after an accident on Railroad Avenue in Seabrook Tuesday afternoon

SEABROOK, N.H. — One woman is dead after being ejected from her car near 43 Railroad Avenue in Seabrook Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers located a white SUV in the middle of the road and a female victim laying in the roadway. She was later identified as 35-year-old Rachel Frost of Hampton.

Bystanders were performing CPR on Frost when officers arrived. Seabrook officers continued performing CPR until fire crews arrived on the scene. The Frost was transported to the Seabrook Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows that Frost was traveling westbound on Railroad Avenue in a 2019 Hyundai Tucson and failed to notice a curve in the road. The car crossed the eastbound lane before striking a tree, rolling over, ejecting Frost, and coming to rest in the roadway.

A dog in the car was transported to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

Railroad Avenue was closed for approximately one hour while officers investigated the incident.