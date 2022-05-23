Fatal Wells shooting started from fight over t-shirt, court documents say

Octavia Hubert Young was just two months shy of her second birthday when she died from a single gunshot.

WELLS, Maine — An argument between brothers turned fatal when Andrew Huber Young, 19 of Wells, allegedly shot at members of his family. The gunshots injured Young's father Mark, his brother Ethan, and fatally wounded Ethan's daughter, Octavia, who was in her father's arms when the shots were fired.

Court documents indicate the situation stemmed from a dispute over a Carhartt t-shirt that reportedly belonged to Young but was being worn by Ethan.

After the fight over the t-shirt, Young ended up leaving with his girlfriend to attend a Portland Sea Dogs game. Court documents show that the fight continued via text while Young was at the game and when he got home.

That was when neighbors said they heard gunshots.

"It sounded like thumps just like on the ground or just like something was walking, and I couldn't really tell what they were, and I thought it could be an animal or gunshots or something like that," one neighbor told NEWS CENTER Maine on Saturday.

Young reportedly turned himself over to police saying he "accidentally shot at my [expletive] family."

As of Monday, Ethan Huber Young and Mark Evans Young were expected to survive their injuries.

The family now must deal with the death of little Octavia, who would have turned 2 in a couple of months.

"Anyone would be shocked no matter where you live, but yeah, that's tragic," another neighbor said. "I'm sorry to hear it."

Young is being held at the York County Jail and is expected to appear before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

