This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the night.

Two people are reported dead after a shooting at a party in Greenville near Texas A&M University-Commerce, sources say.

The shooting was reported early Sunday near the 2300 block of U.S. 380 near Greenville. Greenville is about an hour northeast of Dallas.

More than a dozen people were reported injured, according to sources familiar with the situation. University officials said there was no active shooting situation on campus.

Hunt Regional Medical Center was on lockdown before 4 a.m., an operator said.

News started to spread on social media with many sharing a video they claimed showed the aftermath.

Texas A&M Commerce officials said the shooting occurred off campus and was not part of the sanctioned homecoming party in Greenville.

"We have not confirmed that any students were injured in the shooting," said Michael Johnson, a school spokesperson.

School officials remain in contact with the Hunt County sheriff's office.