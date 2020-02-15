MIDLAND, Va. — The Fauquier County sheriff’s office responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Midland Friday evening, where a woman and 6-year-old child were found dead.

According to the sheriff's office, a man arrived home in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road around 6 p.m. and found his wife and 6-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds. Police said the father was then confronted by his 17-year-old son, who fired several shots at his dad. The dad escaped from the home, and then called 911, according to the sheriff's office.

The father was taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said they believe the 17-year-old barricaded himself in the home. After several hours of trying to establish contact with the teen, police said they entered the home around 10:15 p.m. and after searching the residence, they believe the teen fled and is at large.

The 17-year-old, Levi Norwood, has yet to be located, and the sheriff's office has asked neighbors to shelter in place and avoid the area until further notice. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Officers said that Levi also stole a red Toyota four-door vehicle with the license tag WNG7739.

Officials say Levi is a white male with short purple hair. He is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he is wearing.

Fauquier Sheriff's Office

Anyone who sees him should not approach him but call police at 540-422-8600.



This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Woman arrested in fatal Rockville stabbing

RELATED: Fatal shooting in Chinatown leads to shootout with DC police

RELATED: Man fatally shot, killed by bullet that pierced through his Southeast DC home

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.