FARMINGDALE, Maine — The Maine State Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating two suspects in connection to a robbery earlier this week in Farmingdale.

The suspects were identified by police as Jeremiah Bailie, 38; and Jonathan Pledger, 28. Their current residences were not listed.

Bailie is described as 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds.

Pledger is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076.