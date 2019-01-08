FARMINGDALE, Maine — A Farmingdale man is accused of unlawfully and sexually contacting a child three years ago, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. J. Chris Read said the 2016 incident was reported to deputies in June, and an investigation was opened, leading to the arrest of Eric Estes.

Estes, 44, has been charged with class B unlawful sexual contact. Specifically, his charge alleges the child was less than 12 years old.

As of Thursday, he was being held without bail, with conditions of no contact with the victim or children under the age of 18 years old.

No additional details were provided, as is the case in incidents of this nature.