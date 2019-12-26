WISCASSET, Maine — A Farmingdale man was arrested around 6:30 Wednesday night for OUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operator consuming alcohol on a public way

Wiscasset Police said Devere Cudo, 31, was traveling south on Route 1 Wednesday when he crossed the center line and side-swiped another vehicle.

The near head-on collision happened near the Wiscasset House of Pizza.

Police said Cudo continued south on Route 1. He was eventually arrested at Lil' Mart in Wiscasset.

Cudo was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

