Farmingdale couple arrested on drug charges

A mother of three and her boyfriend from Farmingdale are facing multiple drug charges after officers discovered a wide variety of illegal drugs in their possession.

FARMINGDALE, Maine — After Ashley Pleau, 32, didn’t show up to pick up her child at camp, officers were sent to check on her and she was later arrested along with her boyfriend for drugs.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to the Pine Hill Apartments in Farmingdale Wednesday afternoon to check on the welfare on Ashley Pleau, 32. Pleau didn’t show up to pick her child up from a camp, police say, so they were called to check on her.

When officers arrived at their home, deputies woke her and her boyfriend, Ryan Bridges, 38, up and asked about why the child wasn’t picked up.

Police say probable cause was established and both were arrested for drug charges and a search warrant for the apartment was obtained.

Police found the following illegal drugs in the search:

Oxycodone

Heroin

Crystal Meth

Mushrooms

Suboxone

LSD

Methadone

Crack Cocaine

Gabapentin

Methylplenidate

Viagra

Sildenafil Citrate

Cyclobenzaprine

Pleau and Bridges face two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Police say Bridges has an extensive history in another state for illegal drug convictions, so his trafficking charges were elevated to class A crimes.

Bail was set at $60,000.00 for Bridges and $30,000.00 for Pleau.