Family of victim in New Vineyard incident cry foul play

2 of Colette Adams Daggett's children accuse her husband, Wilfred Daggett, of intentionally harming their mother. State police are interviewing witnesses, and family

NEW VINEYARD, Maine — State Police continue to investigate a suspicious death in Franklin County Wednesday, as family members of the victim are speaking out about what they believe happened.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office responded to a call from a man who said his car was submerged in a bog in New Vineyard. He requested medical assistance for himself and his wife.

When officials arrived, his wife was found dead.

On Wednesday evening, State Police confirmed the identity of the victim and the man involved.

She is 43-year-old Collette Daggett. Her husband, who was the man on the scene, is 42-year-old Wilfred Dagget. The couple lived together in New Vineyard, not far down the road from where police found her body. They shared four daughters together.

As new details of the case emerge, two of Collette Dagget's children are saying they don't believe what happened was an accident.

Jacelyn Daggett says her mother wanted out of her marriage, saying, "She wanted to leave, but it's just so hard when you're being manipulated by someone who literally manipulates everybody and who is good at it."

Jacelyn says she believes foul play was involved, saying, "I know it's not an accident. I don't believe it's an accident at all because I've watched my dad and he has a lot of anger issues."

Asked what she hopes will happen in the future, Jacelyn said, "I hope he serves justice. I hope he goes to jail and realizes that not only did he take away his wife, but he took away the mother to his four kids."

State Police will not say whether Will Dagget is being investigated. After he was treated at the hospital on Tuesday, he was released.

UPDATE: State Police identified the woman who died Tuesday in New Vineyard as 43-year-old Collette Daggett. Details from the post-mortem examination are not being released at this time, police say. https://t.co/jxab5SCI5I — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) June 2, 2021

Jacelyn Dagget's half-brother, Collette's only son, made his accusations public on a NEWS CENTER Maine Facebook post.

He said in part, "My stepfather is the reason she is dead. He killed her. She tried to leave and he wouldn't allow it."

State Police are waiting for the autopsy report before making any statements about Collette Daggett's death.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner began a post-mortem examination on Collette Daggett on Wednesday. State Police say the details from the post mortem exam are not being released at this time.