Family of Mexico homicide victim speaks out

Thomas Tellier is being charged with murder in the shooting death of his stepson Nicholas Trynor.

MAINE, USA — Loved ones of Nicholas Trynor, the 27-year-old killed in a weekend shooting in Mexico, Maine, say their son didn't deserve to die.

"He was a good man and he didn't deserve what happened to him," Kaylee Trynor, Nicholas' sister, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Police have arrested Nicholas' stepfather, Thomas Tellier, on a charge of murder.

The family of Trynor remember him as a kindhearted brother, son, and father.

"My son was a good kid. Had a big heart," Nicholas' father, Paul Trynor, said. "No parent should have to bury their kid, and no parent should have to go through something like this, it's not right."

According to court documents, Tellier reportedly told police that he was fearful Trynor was going to attack him, following alleged previous threats.

Documents go on to say that during an interview with police Tellier told them Trynor woke up upset because the power in their home was out. The affidavit also states that Tellier and Trynor got into an argument after Trynor allegedly got upset that the 5-year-old they share the home with was hitting him.

The documents say after Tellier and Trynor argued, Tellier got his shotgun from his room. Tellier told investigators Trynor was reportedly coming toward him when Tellier shot him.

Thomas Tellier's wife, Jessica Tellier, disputes his claims, however, that he fired in self-defense. Jessica says she was just outside the home when the shooting happened. She recalled the incident during an interview with NEWS CENTER Maine.

"This was not self-defense, they had stopped arguing. Tom went into the bedroom and came out with a gun and shot him from down the hall," Jessica Tellier said. "And Nicholas said 'Stop', and he shot him again. Pumped that gun and he shot him again."

Jessica says that her son Nicholas could 'push people's buttons' on occasion, but was not a violent man. Jessica says her son and husband did not have the best relationship, but those in the home had no need to fear Nicholas following the argument.

"He cared about people. He did. He had such a big heart, and there was no danger," Jessica said.

Jessica says her son was caring and thoughtful, and a good older brother to her younger son that lived in the home.

"I just can't understand why somebody would have to shoot somebody twice. If you're saying self-defense, that's not self-defense," Paul Trynor said.

Jessica has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for her son.

Thomas Tellier is being held at Oxford County Jail. A Harnish Bail Hearing is expected to be held in the next 30 days.