Family of missing Jay woman raising money for new search technology

Richard Moreau started a GoFundMe to raise $30K to pay for ground-penetrating radar to expedite the investigation of tips they receive for Kim's case.

Example video title will go here for this video

TURNER, Maine — The family of a woman who went missing from the town of Jay more than 36 years ago announced plans to raise money for equipment that could potentially help their search.

Kimberly Moreau went missing in 1986. She told her sister she was going out with friends, but she never came back.

Police declared her legally dead in 1996. They have conducted several searches, but none have amounted to any major leads.

Police have interviewed several people of interest, but have not arrested anyone.

Kim's family is desperate for answers. They are offering a $17,500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of her body.

On Friday, Kim's father Richard, announced a new GoFundMe page to raise $30,000 for ground-penetrating radar.

The radar is similar technology to gear that Maine State Police have used in the past to look into tips. Moreau said the University of Maine owns that equipment, meaning police have to coordinate with the university in order to use the gear, which can delay how quickly they can look into tips.

"If I can keep one family from going through all the pain and suffering that my family has done, it's worth it," Richard said.

Richard said the gear will be available to any family who is missing a loved one for no charge. He said he is also willing to share it with police for a fee in order to manage the costs of operating the equipment.

He said he hopes to raise more money for an underwater drone.

Maine State Police are asking for any information that could lead to Kim's discovery. You can submit an anonymous tip here, or call 207-624-7076.