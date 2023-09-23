x
Falmouth police seek help in finding suspect in robbery at Shaw's

Credit: Falmouth Police Department

FALMOUTH, Maine — Police in Falmouth are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged robbery at Shaw's on Route 1. 

Police were called to the grocery store at about 10 a.m. Saturday to a report of a robbery, but when they arrived at the store, the suspect had already fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release from the Falmouth Police Department. 

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man who was middle age or older and was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, sunglasses, baggy gray pants, and steel-toed boots, the release stated. 

The suspect reportedly said he was armed when he approached the customer service counter and demanded money, but a weapon was never presented, according to the release. 

Falmouth police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call them at 207-781-2300. 

The incident remains under investigation, and police do not believe there is an "ongoing public safety threat to the community," the release stated. 

