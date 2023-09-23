Falmouth police seek help in finding suspect in robbery at Shaw's

Falmouth police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call them at 207-781-2300.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Police in Falmouth are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged robbery at Shaw's on Route 1.

Police were called to the grocery store at about 10 a.m. Saturday to a report of a robbery, but when they arrived at the store, the suspect had already fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release from the Falmouth Police Department.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man who was middle age or older and was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, sunglasses, baggy gray pants, and steel-toed boots, the release stated.

The suspect reportedly said he was armed when he approached the customer service counter and demanded money, but a weapon was never presented, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation, and police do not believe there is an "ongoing public safety threat to the community," the release stated.