Falmouth Police receive tip for home invasion over weekend

FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth Police reported they received a "anonymous though credible tip" regarding a home invasion planned for this weekend at a Falmouth home.

The police department released a statement Friday evening detailing the anonymous tip.

Authorities say the tip indicates that a male resident will be out of town on a golf outing, leaving a female resident home alone.

Falmouth Police ask that if you believe the circumstances outlined in the anonymous tip may apply to your situation, to call the Falmouth Police Department at (207)781-2300.

No further information has been released at this time.