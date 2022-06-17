x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Falmouth Police receive tip for home invasion over weekend

Authorities stated they received an 'anonymous though credible tip' for a potential incident to occur this weekend.
Credit: NCM
Police lights (Stock photo)

FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth Police reported they received a "anonymous though credible tip" regarding a home invasion planned for this weekend at a Falmouth home. 

The police department released a statement Friday evening detailing the anonymous tip. 

Authorities say the tip indicates that a male resident will be out of town on a golf outing, leaving a female resident home alone. 

Falmouth Police ask that if you believe the circumstances outlined in the anonymous tip may apply to your situation, to call the Falmouth Police Department at (207)781-2300. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Owners of dog that found Baby Jane Doe from cold case speak out