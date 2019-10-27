FAIRFIELD, Maine — UPDATE: Fairfield police say they have found the suspect who hit the bicyclist.

A bicyclist in Fairfield was seriously injured by a car that fled the scene late Saturday night.

According to a release from the Fairfield Police Department- Maine's Facebook page, the bicyclist was found on the Norridgewock Road with serious injuries after the car struck them and took off.

Fairfield police are searching for the suspect and say they are looking for a gray car with front driver's side damage and front passenger's side damage. They say that there is also damage to the windshield and side view mirror.

There was no information on the cyclist at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to cal the Fairfield Police Department at (207) 453-9321.

