x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the suspects had fled, authorities say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd.

According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.

No additional information has been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 


Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Minor charged with killing NH woman, her two kids

Before You Leave, Check This Out