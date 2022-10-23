Police arrest person in Fairfield after "incident" in Winslow

Police said the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team came in to help during the arrest because of the “nature of the incident” in Winslow.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A person sought by police in Winslow for an alleged "incident" was found and arrested at the Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday, October 22.

In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.

Dugas said the Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team came to help during the arrest because of the "nature of the incident" in Winslow.

The individual, who police have yet to identify, was arrested without incident, according to Dugas.