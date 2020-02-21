PORTLAND, Maine — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) caught a Fairfield man with a loaded gun at the Portland Jetport Friday morning.

A TSA spokesperson said a TSA officer spotted the gun when the man entered the security checkpoint X-ray machine. They found a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets.

Airport police were contacted and confiscated the gun. According to a press release, the man was detained for questioning.

So far in 2020, TSA has caught two guns at the Portland Jetport; in 2019 there were three, and in 2018, there were four.

“Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded,” TSA says in the press release.

TSA reminds travelers that passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.

“As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.”

TSA details how to properly travel with a firearm on its website, and also lists penalties for bringing firearms to checkpoints.

