Fairfield man accused of leading police on chase after refusing to stop

Police reportedly attempted to stop the man for having no inspection sticker and vehicle defects.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Fairfield man faces multiple charges after he reportedly refused to stop for police, leading them on a short pursuit.

Fairfield officers reportedly attempted to stop the driver of a black truck on Savage Street shortly before 6 p.m. July 24 for what they called vehicle defects and having no inspection sticker, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Fairfield Police Department.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Cyr, reportedly refused to stop and instead led police on a short pursuit before pulling into a residence on Silver Street, where a passenger got out and fled the vehicle, according to the release.

Cyr was arrested and has been charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, civil violations of operating an uninspected vehicle, and driving after suspension, the release stated.

More charges are expected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Cyr was brought to the Somerset County Jail in Madison.