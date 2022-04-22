Eliot Cutler requests access to internet while out on bail

The former gubernatorial candidate was arrested at his home in Bristol last month after a two-month investigation.

While out on bail facing child pornography charges, former gubernatorial candidate and prominent political figure Elliot Cutler wants internet access.



According to a motion filed in Hancock County Court this week, Cutler's attorney Walter McKee is asking his client's bail conditions be changed to allow him to use internet with monitoring.

Cutler, 75, was arrested at his home in Brooklin in March after State Police conducted searches at this property there and in Portland.

Cutler was taken to the Hancock County Jail and charged with four counts of possessing sexually explicit material of a child under 12 before later being released on $50,000 bail.

McKee told NEWS CENTER Maine Cutler would hire a company to monitor his online activity and submit routine reports.

“As it stands now, the prohibition of even possessing a device that has access to the internet has been tremendously challenging,” McKee said. “It is virtually impossible in this day and age to engage in society without a computer and internet access.”

Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster declined to comment on the motion.

Cutler has yet to enter a plea. He is set to appear in court on May 3.

Cutler is best known for running as an independent candidate for governor in 2010 and 2014.

During his first run, Cutler exceeded expectations with the endorsement of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, but ultimately lost to Republican opponent Paul LePage.