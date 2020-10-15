'Extremely unsporting and unethical': Warden Service seeks information about illegal buck killing in Wesley

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone with information leading to a conviction.

WESLEY, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is looking for information about an illegal killing of a large buck deer in Wesley on October 13.

Game Wardens said they discovered the buck laying dead in a field just off Route 192 in Wesley on October 14, near the Guptill Road.

"This large buck, weighing over 280 pounds, was shot and left to waste with only one back strap cut out of it," the Maine Warden Service said in a Facebook post. "Game Wardens are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in this area on the evening of October 13th and saw any suspicious activity."

Maine Game Wardens said Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act of poaching.

"This wasteful slaughter is extremely unsporting and unethical, and an unfortunate example of the waste of our valued natural resources in the state of Maine," the Maine Warden Service added.