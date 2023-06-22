x
Exeter man arrested on drug trafficking charge

He has been charged with felony class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Agents believed that one or more suspects at the location might have been armed so the State Police tactical team and K-9 unit were called in.

EXETER, Maine — A man from Exeter is facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking after a search warrant reportedly turned up drugs, a firearm, and suspected drug sales proceeds. 

Carl Sprague, 67, has been charged with felony class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. 

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, which reportedly led to the discovery of a "substantial amount" of suspected fentanyl, a firearm, and drug proceeds that were found at the Exeter Road residence, the release stated. The investigation leading up to the search lasted several weeks, the agency said. 

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was aided by with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Mayo Ambulance personnel.

