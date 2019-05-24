ALFRED, Maine — A former priest accused of repeatedly assaulting two Maine altar boys in the 1980s has been ordered to serve 16 years in prison.

Ronald Paquin, who was defrocked in 2004, was sentenced Friday to a 20-year sentence with four years suspended.

Paquin, 76, previously served more than 10 years in prison in Massachusetts for sexually abusing another altar boy in that state, and was released in 2015.

Two men testified in the Maine case that they were altar boys when Paquin invited them on trips in the 1980s and repeatedly assaulted them.

Paquin was convicted Friday on charges involving only one of them.

Sentencing in the Maine case was delayed after his attorney filed a motion for a mental health evaluation.

Paquin was sentenced Friday in York County Superior Court.