YORK, Maine — A former director of a York golf course is charged with stealing a $30,000 golf cart and and its trailer, and his alleged accomplice is still at large.

York police said Dustin Hunter, 35, of Biddeford, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

At the time of the alleged April 21 heist, Hunter was director of golf at Cape Neddick Country Club. He's accused of stealing a "Paramobile" golf cart, which enables truly handicapped golfers to stand and shoot while being supported.

According to police, the cart can also be customized for use in other sports and leisure activities, such as fishing or archery. It's also strong enough to cope with gradients of up to 30 degrees, and sideways inclinations of about 17 degrees.

Hunter was booked at York County Jail and made bail.

The department's other suspect, wanted for the same theft, was identified as Joshua Parenteau. The 34-year-old's also from Biddeford.

Anyone with information about Parenteau's whereabouts is asked to contact your local police agency or York Police Detective Mark Clifford at 207-363-4444.

Anonymous tips can be reported through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199, texting CRIMES with TIPSCS in the message, seacoastcrimestoppers.com or the Facebook page.

Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for help solving cases.

