PORTLAND, Maine — A former music teacher in Brunswick faces a total of 35 charges in connection to an indictment alleging numerous unlawful sexual acts with minors, the Cumberland County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

A county grand jury returned an indictment Monday against Joshua King of Wiscasset, District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said.

King is charged with 25 counts of unlawful sexual contact, five counts of unlawful sexual touching and five counts of assault, all of which fall under the sexual assaults chapter in Maine's criminal code.

According to DA Sahrbeck, allegations stem from evidence gathered in connection to King's time as a teacher at a Brunswick music school.

Within the indictment, a minor who had been taking piano lessens with King alleges he had been touching her in an inappropriate sexual manner on a regular basis since about 2017. Another minor, whose account wasn't disclosed to law enforcement until after King was initially charged in early 2019, alleged King of having inappropriate contact with her during lessons.

King has since been fired as a music teacher.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Portland.

Anyone with further information regarding the allegations is asked to contact the Brunswick Police Department at 207-725-5521 or the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office in West Bath at 207-443-5104.

Trending on NEWSCENTERmaine.com: