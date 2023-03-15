Ex-Brewer man facing multiple charges for domestic violence allegations

After an investigation, Brewer police found probable cause to charge 32-year-old Brandon Rego.

BREWER, Maine — A former Brewer man faces multiple charges following an arrest made as a result of an investigation into several alleged domestic violence crimes.

After the investigation, Brewer police said they found probable cause to charge and arrest Brandon Rego, 32, a news release from the Brewer Police Department said Wednesday.

Rego was arrested at the request of Brewer police in the town of Palmyra, the release said. Rego was then transferred to the Penobscot County Jail, where he was held without bail.

Rego faces the following charges, according to the release.

Aggravated reckless conduct (Class B)

Aggravated domestic violence assault (Class A)

Criminal restraint (Class D)

Endangering the welfare of a child (Class D)

Domestic violence stalking (Class D)

Domestic violence terrorizing (Class D)

Violation of a protection order (Class D)

Rego was scheduled to receive a bail hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a Bangor court, and Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds has been assigned to the case, a release from the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office said.

Lynds said in the release that they are requesting the following for Rego's bail and bail conditions, according to the attorney's office:

$100,000 cash bail

No direct or indirect contact with the victim

Not to be at the victim's residence, work, or school

No use or possession of dangerous weapon with random search and testing

No use or possession of intoxicants with random search on articulable suspicion

Maine pretrial contract

No additional information has been released.