Ex-Aroostook County man faces sentencing for role in drug trafficking

BANGOR, Maine — A former resident of Aroostook County pleaded guilty in a Bangor court Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Court records showed Andrew Adams, 31, as well as others, trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties between January 2018 and December 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

"His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items," the release stated.

Adams now faces up to a 20-year sentence in prison, officials said and will receive his sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigative report.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the release stated.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the release.

Police departments in Bangor, Orono, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Houlton also assisted in this case, officials said.

"U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office," the release stated.