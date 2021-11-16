Evidence tossed in case that started racial profiling debate

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torreson questioned the credibility of a Maine State Trooper who stopped a Black man and woman on Interstate 95 in 2019.

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge has ruled that evidence seized by police officers during a traffic stop cannot be used in a case that has touched off a debate about racial profiling in Maine.

The case concerns Maine State Police Trooper John Darcy, who was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone just before stopping a Black motorist driving through York in August 2019.

Darcy said the man looked like a "thug" and pointed out his dreadlocks and shirt, but also stated he was not racially profiling the driver.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torreson granted a motion by defense attorneys and the ACLU of Maine to suppress all evidence seized by Darcy during the stop.

In a written decision, Torreson said "cruiser cam video squarely refutes Darcy's versions of the events that night," including his statement under oath that Green's minivan swerved repeatedly. The judge said she doubted Darcy's testimony and said he was "generally not a very credible witness."

Torreson ruled the initial stop was unconstitutional, and that the evidence collected cannot be used. The driver pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On April 20, 2021, the ACLU of Maine filed an Amicus brief in the case.

On Tuesday, ACLU of Maine Legal Director Emma Bond said in a statement, "This order imposes necessary consequences for the illegal actions of the Maine State Police. Officers are not allowed to fabricate reasons for pulling people over based on 'gut feelings' or the appearance of a driver. These 'gut feelings' are often the product of bias, and result in criminalizing people for driving while Black."

"This case is just one example of the racial profiling that is pervasive in Maine and across the country," Bond continued. "The Maine Legislature has approved a law that requires law enforcement officers to collect demographic data about every stop they make. We need data to understand the scope of the problem, so that we can tailor appropriate solutions. It is incumbent on Maine law enforcement agencies to wholeheartedly support and implement this law."

Late Tuesday afternoon, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the department was aware of Torreson's decision.