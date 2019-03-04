AUGUSTA, Maine — Investigators detailed evidence collection in the third day of trial for the Wiscasset woman charged in a 4-year-old girl's death.

Shawna Gatto, 44, pleaded not guilty to depraved indifference murder last January in connection with the December 2017 death of Kendall Chick. The child was in the care of her grandfather, Scott Hood, and Gatto, at the time.

The court on Wednesday heard from a Maine State Police sergeant who is part of the agency's Major Crime Units about evidence collected and documented at 19 Crickets Ln., the home at which Gatto, Hood and Chick lived.

The evidence, including Chick's clothing, and bed sheets, were tested for DNA samples. Eighteen swab samples from the residence were a positive match to either Chick’s blood or saliva.

A forensic DNA expert matched one blood sample to Stephen Hood. As of Wednesday morning, no DNA samples collected were linked to Gatto.

Gatto’s defense asked the experts if they could determine age from the samples, which the crime lab and an expert could not.

NEWS CENTER Maine was told to expect an opening statement from the defense as early as Wednesday afternoon.