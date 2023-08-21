Etna man, 86, found guilty of using deceased brother's identity since 1960s

Napoleon Gonzalez, 86, was found guilty of identity theft, passport fraud, Social Security fraud, and mail fraud, a news release said.

BANGOR, Maine — An Etna man was found guilty on Friday of using his deceased brother's identity since the 1960s.

Napoleon Gonzalez, 86, was found guilty of identity theft, passport fraud, Social Security fraud, and mail fraud after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Bangor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Napoleon's brother Guillermo Gonzales reportedly died as an infant in 1939. According to court records, Napoleon reportedly took Guillermo's identity in the mid-1960s.

"Over the years, [Napoleon] Gonzalez obtained multiple passports bearing his brother’s name, most recently in October 2017, a passport he used to travel to Canada in July 2018," the release said. "In 1981, [Napoleon] Gonzalez applied for a Social Security number in his deceased brother’s name and filed applications for Social Security retirement benefits in his own name in 1999 and in his brother’s name in 2001."

Napoleon reportedly collected retirement benefits until March 2020 when they were suspended pending an investigation.

"In recorded statements, Gonzalez claimed that he took on his deceased brother’s identity at the direction of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations and that he was legally allowed to use both identities," the release said.

Napoleon now faces up to a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison for Social Security fraud charges, up to 10 years for passport fraud charges, up to 15 years for an identity theft charge, up to 20 years on a mail fraud charge, and up to three years of supervised release.

He is expected to be sentenced after a presentence investigation report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

"The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, and the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles Division of Enforcement, Anti-Theft and Regulations investigated this case," the news release said.