Ellsworth teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

Police say evidence indicates inappropriate sexual contact between the teacher, Adam Hitchcock, 24, and a 15-year-old student began in March.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Ellsworth teacher is facing charges of unlawful sexual contact for his alleged inappropriate involvement with a 15-year-old student.

The Ellsworth Police Department in a release Friday said the Ellsworth School Department was told about possible inappropriate contact between a teach and a student. As required by law, the school department then immediately reported the allegation to the District Attorney’s office, which requested an investigation by the police department.

Police say over the course of the next 36 hours, detectives and officers worked closely with the school department and the DA’s office to investigate the allegations.

Numerous interviews were conducted, and evidence related to the case was seized.

Police say evidence indicates that inappropriate sexual contact between the teacher and a 15-year-old student allegedly began in March.

After consulting with the DA’s office, police arrested Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor and charged him with unlawful sexual contact, class C. He was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

The school department is addressing the employment issue in accordance with the law, police say.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, but ask parents to speak with their children and report any inappropriate conduct to the police department and school authorities.